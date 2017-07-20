Gweru revises town clerk’s curtains budget

GWERU City Council has succumbed to public pressure and revised downwards the budget for curtains to be fitted at the town clerk, Elizabeth Gwatipedza’s house from $36 000 to $10 000.

by Stephen Chadenga

The latest move came after residents protested against council’s decision to splash $36 000 on curtains at a time service delivery in the Midlands capital had hit rock bottom due to lack of funds.

Gwatipedza had demanded new curtains for her official residence, formerly used as the mayor’s mansion.

Mayor, Charles Chikozho said councillors had proposed that the curtains budget should not exceed $10 000.

“There is the contentious issue of $36 000 curtains, which has caused an outcry and there is a recommendation from council that another procurement notice, not exceeding $10 000 be made,” he said.

“It should be noted that the $36 000 had only been a suggestion from bidders, who wanted to supply the curtains and had not passed as a resolution.”

Gweru Residents Forum director, Charles Mazoredze said the curtains were not a priority and that councillors should concentrate on the provision of good service delivery.

He said residents would continue to pressurise council to desist from spending money on non-service delivery issues.

In January, Gwatipedza disclosed that the mansion, which has been lying idle since the departure of then mayor, Sesel Zvidzai in 2008, required at least $40 000 to fix its crumbling fittings.