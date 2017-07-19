Zec seeks $274m for 2018 elections

ZIMBABWE Electoral Commission (Zec) chairperson, Justice Rita Makarau yesterday told Parliament that they had submitted a $274 million budget request for the 2018 general elections.

BY VENERANDA LANGA

Makarau made the remarks when she appeared before the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Women’s Affairs and Gender to speak on Zec’s preparedness for the upcoming elections and other related issues.

“A consolidated budget requirement has since been submitted to Treasury for funding in the sum of $274 million, and Zec is confident that Treasury will avail the funding, as it has funded all the past elections and the acquisition of the biometric voter registration (BVR) kits,” she said.

“This is the funding that will enable Zec to procure all election material necessary and to pay all allowances necessary to ensure not only a successful voter registration exercise, but a free and fair election.”

Makarau said the 2018 elections would be different from previous polls in that the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission (ZHRC) and the Zimbabwe Republic Police would be on the ground before and after the elections to minimise violence.

“Zec remains upbeat about its preparedness to hold the 2018 elections and we realised there is need for a women-friendly environment,” she said.

“If the ZHRC sees violence, they are going to advise us to cancel the elections, and I think 2018 will be a different year.

“So far, ZHRC has said the environment is conducive for elections, and together with the Zimbabwe Republic Police, they will constantly send us reports of what is happening on the ground.”

Makarau said a tender to procure kits for polling station-specific registration (BVR kits) has already been awarded to Laxton Group of Companies, with 50% deposit already paid.

She said Zec would soon launch the voter registration exercise, where they were targeting to register at least seven million potential voters.

“We have drafted voter registration regulations on how to get registered as a voter and sent them to stakeholders for their comments,” Makarau said.

“They have been submitted to the Ministry of Justice for approval and they will be gazetted within the next two to three weeks, and we will go to all the 10 provinces for the voter registration exercise.”

She said proof of residence would remain a major requirement during voter registration, although married women were allowed to produce confirmation letters from their spouses if the property was registered in their husbands’ names.

“If you (woman) are not in good books with your husband, you can still register to vote by deposing an affidavit yourself,” Justice Makarau said.

“There is confusion between an affidavit and affirmation — and yes people can confirm where they reside and this will help homeless women to register to vote.

“No one will be denied the right to get registered to vote.”

Other requirements include an identity card or passport with a picture, but driver’s licences are not allowed.

A green paper waiting pass with a picture as an identity card will be allowed, Justice Makarau said.

She said those born in Zimbabwe with identity cards with alien status must ensure they regularise them early with the Registrar General’s Office before the voter registration exercise begins.