Council hikes vending tariffs

Harare City Council has doubled tariffs paid by street vendors who flood its streets during weekends in a bid to increase revenue collection for its depleted coffers.

BY XOLISANI NCUBE

According to minutes from the Informal Sector Committee tabled during last week’s full council meeting, councillors approved the increase of tariffs for weekend vendors who operate in the central business district (CBD) from $1,25 to $3 per day.

“The director of housing and social development reported that currently, council was charging temporal weekend flea markets operating in the CBD $1,25 per day resulting in council incurring a $1 852,30 loss every month,” the minutes read.

“The proposed market tariff increase from $1,25 to $3 per day for the temporary weekend flea markets would result in council realising an average $3 009 surpluses per month and being able to break even.”

Due to rising unemployment levels, most Zimbabweans have resorted to vending to eke a living and this has caused the flooding of people on the city centre’s pavements and streets.

From January to May 2017, council collected $794 789 against a market potential of $2,5 million.

Council resolved that more trading sites needed to be identified, and the introduction of weekly blitz on non-paying vendors and establishments of revenue collection targets were some of the ways the local authority stated would help to cash-in more money from the informal sector.