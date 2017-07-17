Community service for killing neighbour over stray cattle

A 53-YEAR-OLD woman from Chiwundura, who hit her neighbour with a log in a dispute over stray cattle was lucky to escape prison after she was ordered to perform community service for the offence.

By Stephen Chadenga

Letwin Garatiya of Chinyama village under Chief Gambiza assaulted Tinos Magedhi (63) after the latter’s cattle had strayed into her vegetable garden on August 26 last year.

Magedhi later died due to the assault.

Garatiya had appeared before regional magistrate Morgan Nemadire facing charges of culpable homicide.

Nemadire sentenced Garatiya to five years in jail, but suspended two years on condition of good behaviour.

A further three years were suspended on condition that Garatiya performed 520 hours of community service at Muchakata Police Post.

It was the State’s case that on August 26 last year, Garatiya approached Magedhi at his homestead to inquire why his cattle had strayed into her garden.

A misunderstanding arose between the two and Garatiya proceeded to her homestead, where she picked a log, returned to the deceased’s homestead and hit him on the head.

Magedhi sustained a wound, as a result of the assault and was rushed to Muchakata Clinic before being referred to Gweru Provincial Hospital.

Magedhi, however, succumbed to the assault injuries on August 28, two days after the incident.