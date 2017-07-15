Highlanders search for left-back

CASTLE Lager Premier Soccer League club Highlanders have started looking for a left-back, as it is increasingly becoming apparent that they are going to lose Honest Moyo, who is heading for the South African Premiership.

BY FORTUNE MBELE

Moyo, who impressed at the recent Cosafa Castle Cup tournament in South Africa, which Zimbabwe won, excused himself from the Warriors squad that plays Namibia in the African Nations Championships (Chan) qualifier tomorrow, and is reportedly down South to finalise his move with a yet-to-be-known club.

This has left Highlanders in a quandary, and coach Erol Akbay may be forced to look to Mbongeni Ndlovu, who plays in the same position for the club’s developmental side, to fill in the void.

Ndlovu is a younger brother of former Highlanders captain and assistant coach, Bekithemba “Super” Ndlovu, now assistant coach at How Mine.

When Moyo was away at the Cosafa Cup tournament, Akbay tried two players in that position, with Benson Phiri used in the goalless draw against How Mine, and Charlton Siamalonga, who debuted in the 1-0 win over Yadah FC.

Both Phiri and Siamalonga are right-footers and it appears Akbay was not fully impressed by their contribution and has asked his bosses to bolster the position in the transfer window.

Highlanders chief executive officer, Nhlanhla Dube confirmed that.

“The coaches have expressed their desire to have cover for the left-back position. The young man that played left-back, Siamalonga came from our Division One side and is right-footed, but played on the left,” Dube, who said they had not received any offers for Moyo, said.

“They (the coaches) are looking for a left-footer and, with Honest Moyo increasingly becoming a feature in the national team, that position needs to get covered and in the event he (Moyo) is injured or suspended.”

The technical department will be assessing Ndlovu when the team starts training next week in preparation for the second half of the season.

“That gap the coaches realised is a bit of a problem. Left-backs are at a premium as they are not so easy to find. The coaches are looking at a few options and one of the options is to promote Mbongeni from our Division One side,” Dube said.

“They will be assessing him in the coming week and if they feel that he meets the requirements of the first team, he will be graduating and registered to the first team before the transfer window closes.”

Although Dube has indicated the club will not be having much activity during the transfer window, they could be forced into it, as reports continue to swirl that Moyo and striker Prince Dube could leave for South Africa.