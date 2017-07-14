Tsano, Soma Phiri to know fate

Highlanders have received the judgment from an independent tribunal on their suspended assistant coaches, Amini Soma Phiri and Cosmas “Tsano” Zulu, but have decided to reserve it until the two go through it.

BY FORTUNE MBELE

The Bulawayo football giants announced yesterday that the judgment was delivered on Tuesday and they had given the coaches until today to go through the verdict and tender submissions in mitigation awaiting sentence before it is made public.

Soma-Phiri and Zulu were arraigned before a three-man disciplinary committee last Thursday on charges of indiscipline and club chief executive officer, Nhlanhla Dube yesterday said the two had been handed the verdict to peruse.

“The hearing was done last week. The process is such that the hearing was done and the judgment was made. Because of the length of the proceedings, the coaches have been handed the judgment; they are going through it and have been given an opportunity to respond in mitigation before sentence is passed,” he said.

“I am sure their mitigation will be received today (yesterday) or tomorrow (today) after which sentenced will be passed. It will be communicated to them and when that is done, we will be able communicate it publicly,” he said.

Soma-Phiri and Zulu were suspended on June 16 for indiscipline on allegations that they insulted each other in front of players on their way from a league match against FC Platinum on May 28.

Meanwhile, head coach Erol Akbay has taken advantage of mid-season break and travelled to his home country, Netherlands last week and will be back next week before the league resumes.