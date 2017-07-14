Carl Joshua Ncube eyes top award

TOP stand-up comedian, Carl Joshua Ncube has been nominated for South Africa’s premier comedy awards — Savanna Comics Choice — scheduled for September 9 at The Lyric Theatre, Gold Reef City, in Johannesburg.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

The sought-after master of jest is a nominee in the Pan-African Comic of The Year category where he will battle for honours with Bright Okpocha (Nigeria), Patrick Idringi Salvado (Uganda), Fernando Filipe (Namibia) and Tshepo “Masapo” Mpiti (Lesotho) at the ceremony to be held under the theme The Freedom of Funny.

The award Ncube is eyeing, which excludes South Africans, will go to the comedian, who has contributed the most to the African comedy industry and will be voted for by fellow comedians.

Ncube, who is currently touring Malaysia, described his nomination as “incredible.”

Although the awards have been held over the last seven years, the category which Ncube was nominated was only added this year.

“This is amazing because this is the biggest award you can get in South Africa,” he said, adding that the nomination in itself was a great recognition, which located him alongside Africa’s best.

The awards’ co-founder John Vlismas, said on their website, the awards “celebrate the power that humour has to break down barriers and open borders between African countries and encourage the free flow of comedy talent.”

Vlismas said there will be 11 awards this year, which is the largest to date, meant to recognised outstanding talent across a range of categories — The Savanna Newcomer Comic Award, The Intermediate Comic Award, The Comics’ Pen Award, The Lifetime Achiever Award, The Flying Solo Comic Award, The Non-English Comic Award, The Nando’s Best Friend of Comedy Award and The Breakthrough Award.