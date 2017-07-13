Byo Street carnival for Intwasa

INTWASA Arts Festival will this year incorporate Bulawayo Street Carnival on the jamboree’s opening day, in partnership with Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) and will run concurrently with Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo from September 27 to October 1 under the theme, Immortalise.

BY SINDISO DUBE

The organisers have called on local artistes, schools, motor clubs and companies to register with Intwasa to participate in the carnival.

Festival spokesperson, Nkululeko Nkala, said the event was meant to celebrate local arts, as well as promote local culture and tourism.

“It’s going to be on the festival’s opening day. The idea of the international flavour has been mooted, as we want to create our own massive carnival showcasing our local culture, art, tourism and the beauty of Bulawayo,” he said.

“We are working on the finer details with our partners, ZTA. For now, the main idea is to register and help choreograph the local groups.”

Bulawayo Street Carnival becomes the third carnival in Zimbabwe after the Harare and Victoria Falls carnivals held annually.

The 13th edition of Intwasa Arts Festival KoBulawayo promises to be bigger this year, following the involvement of ZTA after a bleak one last year due to financial constraints.

During the launch of Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism expo in Bulawayo last month, ZTA chief executive, Karikoga Kaseke pledged to partner with Intwasa.

Intwasa comes after Bulawayo successfully hosted its first arts awards at the Large City Hall recently.