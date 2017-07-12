Zec, political parties deadlock costly to Zim

The relationship between the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) and opposition parties continues to be frosty and this is a harbinger for a disputed election next year.

Comment: NewsDay Editor

Not that we are doomsayers, but a credible election can only be held when all the players trust the umpire, but in this case it is clear that the relationship is broken.

Today, MDC-T youth have planned a demonstration against Zec to force the body to reform, an indication that months of negotiations and deliberations between the two parties have not borne any fruit.

On the other hand, Zec boss, Rita Makaru has dismissively said the MDC-T can proceed with their demonstrations, but this would be an exercise in futility, as they will not find answers on the street.

This is a clear sign that tempers are rising and Zec and the opposition parties are no longer talking to each other, but rather are shouting at each other trying to score points and this does not bode well for the credibility of elections.

What the two bodies need is an honest dialogue, where issues are thrashed out in an open manner, rather than this scenario where they are constantly fighting.

MDC-T has questioned the distribution of voter registration sites and instead of Zec haughtily saying it used scientific methods to come up with the number of centres, it should explain how this process was done and be open to input from the opposition.

On the other hand, the opposition should study Zec’s so-called scientific method and find ways it can improve it and offer an alternative rather than just crying wolf.

It is questionable that Bulawayo and Harare would have the least voter registration centres and it is important that the opposition show why this is illogical.

The opposition and Zec have no choice, but to ensure that they build trust and come up with the best model, because as it stands, this deadlock will cost Zimbabwe dearly with another questionable election, which would push the country further to the brink.

The electoral body and opposition should view their relationship as a marriage – that they may not always agree, but they do their utmost best to make the relationship succeed.

Zec should stop being obstinate, while the opposition should challenge the electoral body based on fact rather than emotion.

Disputed elections have taken their toll on Zimbabwe and the past 17 years have been particularly hard on the country’s citizens and there is need that the next polls be credible and give Zimbabweans a chance to rebuild their nation, without the yoke of a questionable election.