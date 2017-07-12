Prison services to build flats for employees

THE Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) is constructing high-rise flats for its officers, who all along had been staying in Bulawayo City Council flats.

By NQOBANI NDLOVU

The ZPCS has for years been renting council-owned Thokozani flats for its officers stationed at various centres in the city including Mhlahlandlela Government Complex, Bulawayo Prison, magistrates and High courts and Mpilo and United Bulawayo Hospitals.

The local authority has however terminated the lease agreement, and obtained a court order to evict the ZPCS officers only to be stopped by the Local Government ministry, latest council minutes reveal.

“Then, town clerk (Christopher Dube) advised that currently ZPCS occupied 32 council flats at Thokozani flats and council had resolved that the lease agreement with ZPCS on council flats be terminated.

“A court order had been obtained by council in this regard for eviction of the affected prison officers, however, he had been advised by ministry of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing to engage ZPS for an amenable solution. He confirmed that councils’ management committee had recently engaged ZPCS, which was prepared to vacate the flats.”

After termination of their lease agreement, ZPCS officers immediately applied for land to construct their own residential flats, and council allocated them land in Mabutweni and Mahatshula.

“It would be prudent for such land to be availed in Mabutweni and Mahatshula. The flats would be used for institutional purposes and not individuals.

Thereafter, the town, lands and planning committee had resolved to recommend to this committee that the recommendation of the director of engineering services be not adopted and instead, Stands 58526 Mabutweni and 47817 Mahatshula be offered to ZPCS for the development of flats for their officers and such land be debited to government’s 10% commonage in the usual manner,” the council minutes read.