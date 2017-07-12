Mutsvangwa war vets want to burn my offices: Mlala

GEORGE Mlala, deputy chairperson of a faction of the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans’ Association opposed to Christopher Mutsvangwa’s executive, yesterday claimed that he had exposed and foiled his rivals’ plot to burn his Bulawayo offices at the weekend.

BY NQOBANI NDLOVU

Mlala told NewsDay yesterday that some elements opposed to the faction’s recent solidarity march in support of President Robert Mugabe threatened to burn his office to silence him.

“We know of the plot. We heard they wanted to burn my office on Saturday night but the plot fell through after it was exposed. We know of the plans to burn down my office in the central business district though we have not beefed up security,” he said.

Mlala, however, refused to name the suspects linked to the alleged plot nor evidence of the claimed arson.

Mlala and faction leader, Manditawepi Chimene recently organised a protest march against War Veterans minister Tshinga Dube, accusing him of pushing for Mugabe to name his successor.

Their faction has continued to push for recognition despite a High Court ruling, which barred them from masquerading as war veterans’ leaders.

Mlala, who has also come under fire from Dube, who questioned his liberation war credentials, recently courted controversy when he escorted Vice-President Phelekezela Mphoko to Bulawayo Central Police Station to seek the release of Zanu PF activists arrested over violent clashes that occurred at the party’s provincial offices.

Bulawayo province war veterans chairperson, Cephas Ncube yesterday laughed off Mlala’s claims, describing him as an attention seeker.

“Mlala has always been for confusion. He must be losing his marbles owing to having white hair at his age. As an organisation, we are busy with the welfare of our members such as the provision of housing stands and, despite his confusion, and him being a war deserter, we will not sideline him, but we will ensure he also gets a stand,” he said.

Zanu PF is currently divided into two distinct factions — G40 and Team Lacoste — both centred around Mugabe’s unresolved succession issue.

Mlala’s team is believed to be sympathetic to the G40 faction, with Mutsvangwa’s executive said to aligned to the Team Lacoste faction, which is pushing for Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa to succeed Mugabe.