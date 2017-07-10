Ndanga leaves for US clergymen leadership conference

NEWLY-APPOINTED world peace ambassador for the Universal Peace Federation (UPF) and chairman of the International Commission of Religious Leaders (ICRL), Johannes Ndanga, is today scheduled to leave for the American Clergy Leadership Conference (ACLC) in New York.

By Jairos Saunyama

Ndanga, who heads the Apostolic Christian Council of Zimbabwe, was appointed UPF ambassador and ICRL chairman at a recent world religious leaders’ conference held in Lusaka, Zambia.

ACLC national co-chair Archbishop George Augustus confirmed the invite extended to Ndanga.

Part of the invitation letter read: “We are honoured to present this special invitation to you to be our special guest at The American Clergy Leadership Conference forum. We request that you be the special presenter on our forum on July 14. Your expertise in engaging Christian and Islamic leaders in pursuing reconciliation between faith communities to achieve peace is so important for the world religious leaders.”

The conference will be attended by 400 faith leaders from different countries.

ICRL is a grouping of church leaders from eastern and southern Africa, while UPF is an international inter-religious network of individuals and organisations, government, civil society and the private sector which is dedicated to achieving world peace.

UPF also complements the United Nations, particularly in the areas of interfaith peace building, peace education, and the strengthening of marriage and family.

According to UPF, the ambassadorial honour is given to individuals who would have excelled in promoting universal moral values, strong family life, interreligious co-operation and international harmony.

Ndanga said he was happy to represent the country at both regional and international platforms.

“I am happy to land the ambassadorial role and the chairmanship of ICRL. This shows that there is a lot that we have been doing to promote peace and stability and it is an honour to represent the country at a higher level,” he said.

Meanwhile, ACCZ will hold its congress in September in Bulawayo to fill vacant posts, with Ndanga saying he was ready to step down.

“I am not worried if other challengers emerge. During the congress, provincial structures will present their resolutions. A leader comes from the structures.

The youths and women will also support a leader of their choice. I am now leading a bigger organisation (ICRL) that has the capacity to finance ACCZ programmes and I will be happy to support an upright leader at ACCZ if I lose,” he said.