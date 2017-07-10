CAPS Utd bow out of Caf Champions League

USM Algiers (4) 0

CAPS United (0) 1

Zimbabwe champions CAPS United bowed out of the Caf Champions League after a 4-1 hammering away to USM Algiers at the July 5 Stadium on Sunday night.

By Munyaradzi Madzokere

CAPS United needed an outright victory to progress to the quartfinal stage of the competition but seemed to have gone to war with a knife.

They never quite bothered the hosts and rode on their luck to concede just four.

A second half brace by USM Algiers substitute Oussama Darfalou and two in the first by Ziri Hammar and Okacha Hamzaoui gave the hosts an emphatic win.

Striker Abbas Amidu scored the consolation goal which was sandwiched by Darfalou’s two goals

With Zamalek and Al Ahli playing out a two all draw in Egypt, USM Algiers progressed to the next stage together with Tripoli.

Zamalek will now compete in the Caf Confederations Cup.

Algiers complete the groups on 11 points with Tripoli second two points adrift while Zamalek and CAPS United are tied on six points but the Egyptians boast of a superior goal difference.

It has been a memorable campaign for Makepekepe who achieved their target of reaching the group stages.

Focus for turns to the local league where the Green Machine are mired deep in relegation zone but have a lot of matches to play.