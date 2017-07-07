I am not a Zanu PF project: Nkosana Moyo

PRESIDENTIAL aspirant and former Industry minister Nkosana Moyo has dismissed claims he is a Zanu PF agent planted by President Robert Mugabe’s Zanu PF government to divide the opposition vote in next year’s polls.
By Brenna Matendere in Gweru
Moyo made the remarks while addressing a closed door consultative meeting with stakeholders in Gweru yesterday.
“I am not a Zanu PF project at all and, in fact, when I was appointed into Cabinet by Mugabe, I came from outside the party due to my expertise,” he said.
“I have never been a holder of a Zanu PF party card. If I ever had Zanu PF blood in me, I would have stayed into Mugabe’s government and enjoyed all the benefits that you know.
“I have always wanted to see this country prosper and that is why I initially joined that Cabinet. I also think at that time Mugabe took advantage of that fact because he suspected I could join (Morgan) Tsvangirai’s MDC-T.”
In 2001, Moyo quit his ministerial post following sharp policy differences with Mugabe at the height of the country’s chaotic land reform programme.
The Alliance for the People’s Agenda (APA) leader said after quitting Mugabe’s Cabinet, he had to flee the country for his security.
“I had no army or police, so I had to flee the country for my own safety because of the volatile situation of that time,” he said.
“But my family has always been here, that is why I have come back to put forward my presidential bid to lead this country because my CV tells me I am the best candidate to deal with the problems of the day like the bad economy.”
Moyo’s resignation did not go down well with Mugabe, who chided the Mandela Institute for Development Studies (MINDS) chairman as “spineless”.
“If a person says I can fix this country’s economy, ask them if they have the qualifications for that and whether they have done it before. People, who have expertise in certain areas, must be given the chance to prove themselves,” he said.
The consultative meeting was attended by captains of industry, church leaders, chiefs, economists and politicians from other parties, who are reportedly angling to join Moyo’s party.
he is actually a zanu[pf] project to divide the opposition vote coz he lacks the necessary country wide support to win even as an MP…
This is just a 65 year old business man with nothing to offer in the business world anymore andis looking for something to do in his retirement
We need yindonda sibili, not cowards who regurgitate phrases like “servant leadership”, “Ask not what country can do “, “Global village” what what.
The guy is such a coward so much so that he was even too scared to walk into the police station to apply for a venue to launch his APA!
This guy will change policies based on what CNN and BBC will say.
Suka!, Nkosana
I think Nkosana Moyo mis-timed his bid for the presidency. Nkosana is virtually unknown in the body politic. Those who know him don’t trust him. I think he should join hands with the likes of Tsvangirai for the moment. During the tussle for power with Zanu PF Nkosana must make himself visible through various pronouncements. When power is finally grabbed from Zanu PF, brother Nkosana can then put his hat in the ring and battle it out with the likes of Biti, Tsvangirai and others.
This Nkosana Moyo and Mujuru are projects together with other several little and unknown parties that are sprouting like mushroom. In my most considered opinion, I think Morgan must go it alone. Its much much better. Signing MoUs with nonentities does not make any difference. Biti is there for the money so is Mangoma. They don’t have people or change at heart.
If this guy is as intelligent as he claims to be then he must realise that the 5% or so maximum votes he’s going to garner in the elections are better off going towards Tsvangirai’s votes so that we get rid of Mugabe overwhelmingly rather than a repeat of what Simba Makoni did to us in 2008, in the end causing Mugabe to torture us for another decade
how do u need country wide support to win as an mp….isn’t it yo pple in yo constituency who vote chete?…..imbecile
i dont think this is the right time Mr Moyo.
If not agent then what. Nkosana the Zimbabwean people are smarter than you think.
Quitters never win! Winners never quit.
There is no such thing as splitting of votes… Each and every person deserves to run for office in a democratic society. Everyone here is entitled to their own opinions and thats the beauty of it. If i denied you your right to speak would it be right to you?
Why deny Moyo his right to campaign for president?
There is no such thing as bad timing.
Zimbabwe is not unique in any way to other countries for having many parties…
Macron got 20% in the first election in France before you he garnered the winning majority in the run off….
So what are people afraid off??
We suffered for many years aivepi? Now coming pa last minute. Is that not a way to confuse the electorate?
I used to respect you Moyo but that respect has completely vanished. Surely how do you expect to win a presidential election when you have never ever won even a branch election,. No one even knows you except your friends in ZANU PF. We are very aware that you struck a deal with ZANU PF that they will leave you in peace if you agreed to execute their project. You and that other boy called Simba Makoni you are the biggest educated fools this country will ever know. If you really want to save this country you would rather join ZAPU or better steel MDC for the good of the people and country. You are trying to please those who guarantee your safety of living in Zimbabwe.
To hell with your perceived intelligence which is doubtful.
May God punish you for agreeing to be used by ZANU PF
Dont juidge people by their past. Everyone had hid or her past but its what one thinks of the future that matters
To me comparing him with Simba Makoni he’s far less popular to the fact that he will not garner any votes near to 8% which Simba got in 2008.
Zviroto zviroto VaMoyo….