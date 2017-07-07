I am not a Zanu PF project: Nkosana Moyo

PRESIDENTIAL aspirant and former Industry minister Nkosana Moyo has dismissed claims he is a Zanu PF agent planted by President Robert Mugabe’s Zanu PF government to divide the opposition vote in next year’s polls.

By Brenna Matendere in Gweru

Moyo made the remarks while addressing a closed door consultative meeting with stakeholders in Gweru yesterday.

“I am not a Zanu PF project at all and, in fact, when I was appointed into Cabinet by Mugabe, I came from outside the party due to my expertise,” he said.

“I have never been a holder of a Zanu PF party card. If I ever had Zanu PF blood in me, I would have stayed into Mugabe’s government and enjoyed all the benefits that you know.

“I have always wanted to see this country prosper and that is why I initially joined that Cabinet. I also think at that time Mugabe took advantage of that fact because he suspected I could join (Morgan) Tsvangirai’s MDC-T.”

In 2001, Moyo quit his ministerial post following sharp policy differences with Mugabe at the height of the country’s chaotic land reform programme.

The Alliance for the People’s Agenda (APA) leader said after quitting Mugabe’s Cabinet, he had to flee the country for his security.

“I had no army or police, so I had to flee the country for my own safety because of the volatile situation of that time,” he said.

“But my family has always been here, that is why I have come back to put forward my presidential bid to lead this country because my CV tells me I am the best candidate to deal with the problems of the day like the bad economy.”

Moyo’s resignation did not go down well with Mugabe, who chided the Mandela Institute for Development Studies (MINDS) chairman as “spineless”.

“If a person says I can fix this country’s economy, ask them if they have the qualifications for that and whether they have done it before. People, who have expertise in certain areas, must be given the chance to prove themselves,” he said.

The consultative meeting was attended by captains of industry, church leaders, chiefs, economists and politicians from other parties, who are reportedly angling to join Moyo’s party.