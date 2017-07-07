‘Education, sport, culture play pivotal role in economic development’

Seed manufacturing firm Seed Co has said education, sport and culture play a pivotal role in economic development.

By Staff Reporter

Speaking during the presentation of rugby kits to Churchill High School and St George’s College on Wednesday, Seed Co public relations and communications manager Marjorie Mutemererwa said sport builds confidence and gives children an opportunity to show their skills and gain greater self-awareness.

“Most [children] have too much screen time and not enough hands-on activity. Sport commits [children] to regular exercise, which helps boost immunity and contributes to overall physical health,” she said.

“It also helps to develop relationships. Children build friendships with other children and their coaches, which is a great way for your child to expand their social skills and understand expectations.”

She said Seed Co had decided to focus on sport, among many other initiatives, as it boosted values that any socially-responsible society was striving for.