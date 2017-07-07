Chapungu wary of FC Platinum

AIR Force side Chapungu’s commendable run in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League faces a daunting test when they visit wounded FC Platinum for the first instalment of the Midlands derby at Mandava tomorrow.

BY MUKUDZEI CHINGWERE

Victorious in their last three league matches, Chapungu will be banking on their impenetrable defence which has not conceded a goal in nine games with the exception of the abandoned match against Dynamos on June 18.

This sets up what should be an intriguing battle between a mean Chapungu defence and a misfiring FC Platinum attack which has scored a paltry 13 goals in 15 matches, just three more than the league’s top scorer Bhukosi Sibanda, who has scored 10 goals.

Only six teams, including Chapungu, have scored fewer goals than the platinum miners and the Zvishavane-based side has recruited the services of Takesure Chinyama to try and address the impotence in front of goal.

To their credit, Pure Platinum Play have lost just once this season to fellow platinum miners Ngezi last week, but their results are also not impressive either having drawn eight times, which is the highest number of stalemates in the division.

Chapungu mentor Tendai Chikuni, who was once on the books of the platinum miners as coach, is under no illusion as to the size of the task that awaits his charges at Mandava.

“FC Platinum are a very good team who like to retain possession making it difficult for opponents to attack them.

“They are a team which is always fighting for the championship every year and they play all their games with the intention of getting maximum points.

“This season they have only one defeat, which shows how good they are as a team.

“But we are a team that is fighting relegation and it will be a very interesting game because we both want maximum points.

“We have been playing very well of late, but we need to be at our very best for us to have a chance against FC Platinum at their home ground,” said Chikuni.

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Matchday 17 fixtures

(All matches kick off at 1500 hours unless stated otherwise)

Tomorrow: Bantu Rovers v Bulawayo City (Luveve, 1300), How Mine v Harare City (Luveve), FC Platinum v Chapungu (Mandava), Yadah FC v Shabanie Mine (Morris Depot)

Sunday: Triangle v Ngezi Platinum (Gibbo), Hwange v ZPC Kariba (Colliery), Black Rhinos v Tsholotsho (Morris Depot), Chicken Inn v Dynamos (Barbourfields), Caps United v Highlanders (Postponed)