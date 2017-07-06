Serial fraudster in court

A 43-YEAR-OLD suspected serial fraudster, Thandiwe Dube, yesterday appeared at the Harare Magistrates’ Court after she allegedly duped a Nyanga farmer of 2 300 pockets of onion worth $15 000.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

Dube, who is already in remand prison on other charges of defrauding chicken farmers, was not asked to plead, when she appeared before magistrate, Barbara Chimboza, who remanded her in custody to July 18.

It is the State’s case that on October 20 last year, Dube and her alleged accomplice, Praymore Makanda, who is also on remand, misrepresented to the complainant, Josphat Sachikonye of Mudzoro Farm in Nyanga, that they were Innscor agents and had secured an order with the firm.

The State alleges Dube and Makanda received 2 246 pockets of onion valued at $13 260 and gave Sachikonye a false address.

On November 20, Dube and Chikanda again allegedly received another 20 pockets valued at $1 851.

After getting the delivery, the suspects allegedly became evasive and failed to pay for the onion.

It later emerged that Dube and Makanda were not linked to Innscor, culminating in their arrest.

Linda Gadzikwa appeared for the State.