NBS takes services to Masvingo

THE National Building Society has attracted more than 45 000 depositors barely a year after its inception, with plans to open more branches around the country.

by HAZVINEI MWANAKA

In an interview on the sidelines of belated celebrations to mark Africa Public Service day in Masvingo on Monday, acting general manager Lameck Danga said in the next three months the financial institution would open another branch in Masvingo.

“So far we have more than 45 000 depositors countrywide and we are going to open another branch here in Masvingo but we are yet to disclose how much we are going to use because there are a lot of processes that are considered,” he said.

In his speech, Danga added that NBS would soon build more than 700 houses in Victoria Ranch in Masvingo.

NBS was launched in May last year with the official opening of the Harare branch that was followed by another one in Bulawayo and later Chinhoyi.

Masvingo branch will be the fifth after another one set to be launched next week in Gweru.

The bank also had projects in Bindura, Gweru, Shurugwi and Ruwa and it has advanced loans amounting to over $40 million.

Public Service and Social Welfare minister Prisca Mupfumira urged the public to open accounts with NBS.

“This year we have NSSA and its subsidiary, National Building Society. The building society seeks to promote social security through decent and affordable housing, access to a cocktail of loans and other financially inclusive packages, delivered in transparent and efficient manner.

“NBS is here in full force to open your accounts which will be a gateway to housing loans, mortgages and other loans,” Mupfumira said.