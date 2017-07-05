Caps eye Champions League windfall

ZIMBABWEAN champions Caps United are 90 minutes away from earning their biggest pay cheque in their history with a staggering $650 000 dangled by the Confederation of African Football (Caf) for a team that reaches the quarter-finals of the prestigious Caf Champions League.

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

For an individually-sponsored team that has not been spared by the harsh economic environment currently obtaining in the country, it’s quite a substantial amount.

The Green Machine are already guaranteed $550 000 for reaching the group stage.

The continental soccer mother body have increased the prize money of the tournament this year with the winner set to walk away with $2 500 000, runners-up $1 250 000, semi-finalists $800 000, quarter-finalists $650 000 while the third and fourth finishers in the group stage are guaranteed $550 000 each.

Caps United defeated five-time African champions Zamalek 3-1 at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday to claim third spot on the Group B standings with six points, while the Egyptian giants dropped to the foot of the table, still on five points. USM Alger and Al Ahli Tripoli remained tied on eight points.

They now just need to win their remaining match against USM Algier by any margin to go through to the last eight of the prestigious tournament regardless of the outcome of the other clash between Al Ahli Tripoli and Zamalek, which will guarantee them the huge pay cheque.

The local champions are expected to leave for Algeria tomorrow and arrive on Friday for the must-win clash against USM Algier.

Although Caps United have been poor travellers without a win in this campaign, they have often exhibited the intrinsic motivation to defy odds staked against them.

This is the team that stunned watchers of the African game when they sent five-time African champions TP Mazembe tumbling out of the tournament in the first round on their way to reaching their first ever group stage of the tournament.

Before Sunday’s clash against Egyptian champions and five-time African champions Zamalek, they looked dead and buried as they anchored Group B with just three points, but they stunned their more illustrious opponents 3-1 with brilliant goals from Ronald Pfumbidzai and Abbas Amidu, who scored a brace.

The Zimbabwean champions travel to Algeria confidence-drunk having also beaten their opponents 2-0 here in the reverse fixture.

Lloyd Chitembwe’s men have also emerged one of the highest scoring teams in this tournament with an incredible nine goals in five matches.