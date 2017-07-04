Zvirekwi’s battle cry

CAPS United skipper Hardlife Zvirekwi has urged his troops to show character and mental strength and go on to win the do-or-die Caf Champions League Group B clash away to USM Alger in Algeria on Sunday.

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

The Zimbabwean football champions defeated five-time African champions Zamalek 3-1 at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday to claim third spot on the Group B standings with six points, while the Egyptian giants dropped to the foot of the table, still on five points.

USM Alger and Al Ahli Tripoli remained tied on eight points after their 1-1 draw in Tunisia on Friday.

This has left Caps United needing to win their remaining match against USM Alger by any margin to go through to the last eight of the prestigious tournament regardless of the outcome of the other clash between Ali Tripoli and Zamalek.

However, the Green Machine have not won an away match in this campaign and Zvirekwi, the most experienced member of this squad, believes they have to show great character as well as mental strength to grind out a result and make it to the last eight.

“I think we have not won away and I believe it’s all down to mental strength, so we have to show that big character to grind out a result. We need to keep on believing the mission is possible. We have to work hard and grind out a result,” Zvirekwi said.

The Caps United captain said it was sad to lose vice-captain Dennis Dauda, who joined fellow Premiership side Yadah FC, but was also pleased that the team still got the job done.

“It was a sad thing, but obviously life had to go on and the team had a duty to perform and the guys went on to do a great job for the team, so we need to carry that into our next match,” Zvirekwi said.

Caps United vice-captain Ronald Pfumbidzai’s first-half goal and Abbas Amidu’s brace ensured Lloyd Chitembwe’s men collected maximum points that brought them back into contention for an historic quarter-final place.

Chitembwe has already surpassed expectations by leading the team to the group stage of the tournament — a first for the Green Machine who had endured the frustration of bowing out in the early rounds of the prestigious tournament.

And, as they prepare for the trip to Algeria, they will be looking to go a step further and reach the last eight of the tournament.