Tsvangirai meets Kenya’s Odinga

MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai last week met Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga in his quest to build continental coalitions that guard against electoral malpractices.
BY PAIDAMOYO MUZULU
Tsvangirai and one of his deputies, Nelson Chamisa, last week travelled to Kenya where they met with Orange Democratic Movement leader Odinga.
Chamisa yesterday confirmed the visit to the East African country.
“We travelled to Kenya to build a global coalition against manipulation of elections, not just in Zimbabwe, but the whole African continent,” he said.
The MDC-T leaders met with Odinga on Thursday, where they also discussed strategies against manipulation of elections by the sitting regimes.
“Odinga was among some of the various leaders we met when we were in Kenya,” Chamisa said.
“The tragedy we have on the continent is of disputed elections and to that end, efforts are afoot to mobilise international and global solidarity for free and fair elections, not only in the Sadc region, but also East Africa.”
Odinga will next month lead a coalition of opposition parties in Kenya in a bid to topple Uhuru Kenyatta from the Presidency.
MDC-T is currently engaging other opposition parties to form a grand coalition to challenge President Robert Mugabe in next year’s general elections.
There are, however, disagreements over who should lead the coalition.
Addressing party youths in Chitungwiza at the weekend, Chamisa made reference to those squabbles.
“I want you to know that when hunting, there are those who will be following the one chasing the prey and when he is about to catch the prey, you see them sharpening their knives. So, be careful of such individuals,” he said.
The jibe seems aimed at former Trade and Industry minister Nkosana Moyo, who last week launched his presidential bid in the capital.
but last week. you reported that Tsvangirai had gone to SA for emergency treatment.Now your sister paper the standard is in another storm with Benjani.Newsday what is really happening.
Despite previous conflicting personal interests, seasoned Odinga has managed to marshal his troops to an extent of wooing many from the ruling party, reminiscent of the 2002 grand coalition. Chances of breaking his 4-time loss sequence are higher although President Uhuru is not taking it lying down. Similarly, Zim opposition should give Tsvangirai a chance to align it to toe the line. Mujuru, there can never power counterbalance in the opposition unless from a rebel. Give Tsvangirai a chance
Mugabe recycles his dead wood whilst Tsvangson repeats the same mistakes again and again to the extent that it becomes a recycle.Before elections he has to make political blunders through his statements then a visit to Odinga.After defeat he goes to Botswana
Why does he need a continental coalition? First he should deal with the local coalition
they always plan to fail.why cosult a loser like yourself.kukopa dofo ungapasa here?
boys mugabe is a killer one of the dangerous person in african history pharoah. dont blame save lets us support him with ideas