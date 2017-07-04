Navigation


You are here: Home News Notorious Avenues hookers strike again

Notorious Avenues hookers strike again

July 4, 2017 in News

THREE Harare Avenues area sex workers, notorious for robbing and blackmailing their clients after sexual encounters, have been arrested and yesterday appeared at the Harare Magistrates’ Court facing robbery charges.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

Yeukai Tsandukwa (27), Gailah Muroyi (25), Gamuchirayi Musviki (24) and a male accomplice, Tichaona Mujuru (30), who have other pending cases of a similar nature at the Harare Magistrates’ Courts, appeared before magistrate Nomsa Sabarauta, who remanded them in custody to today for bail ruling.

The three were all on warrants of arrest on other matters under case number CR 1288/01/17 at the same court.

The complainant in this matter is a 45-year-old man, Trust Mutero.

It is the State’s case that on June 27 this year Tsandukwa, Muroyi, Musviki, Mujuru and Natasha Jirira, Nyasha Madzivanyika and one Mike, who are all still at large, armed themselves with a pair of scissors and hatched a plan to rob Mutero.

Acting in common purpose, it is alleged Muroyi, a self-confessed lady of the night, lured Mutero to her room.

On entering the room, the State alleges other suspects followed in and threatened Mutero with death, and to take pictures and publish them in the H-Metro tabloid.

It is alleged the suspects searched Mutero and took $120 cash, bank ATM cards and mobile phones.

They allegedly forced him to divulge his bank and mobile money personal identification numbers (PIN).

The State alleges Tsandukwa made a mobile transfer of $500 from Mutero’s phone into Musviki’s account.

Tsandukwa allegedly took Mutero’s Agribank card and transferred $1 400 into the account of Sam Makonese, her boyfriend.

The suspects allegedly went to Puma Service Station, Msasa, where they did cashback of $480. They allegedly released Mutero at around 11pm.

When he was released, he immediately reported the matter to the police, leading to the three’s arrest.

Mujuru, Tsandukwa, Musviki and Muroyi implicated Jirira, Madzivanyika and Mike.

The State alleges Mutero lost $2 500 in total and nothing was recovered.

Linda Gadzikwa appeared for the State.

16 Responses to Notorious Avenues hookers strike again

  1. Mhofu July 4, 2017 at 6:55 am #

    How can they get bail. Ngavaende

    Reply
    • MuLozi July 4, 2017 at 8:42 am #

      Ana Mhofu ndimi munoda mbutu stereki munoda kutambwa iyoyo. lol

      Reply
  2. Jokoti July 4, 2017 at 7:02 am #

    Uone murume akadai anenge ashaya mukadzi akanaka kumba. While we condemn these criminals in the strongest terms, we also need them in society to teach errand fathers to be contented with what God gave them. Saka inotaurika sei nyaya yacho kumba?

    Reply
  3. Jokoti July 4, 2017 at 7:04 am #

    anenge asiya mukadzi akanaka kumba

    Reply
  4. ndinzweiwo July 4, 2017 at 8:55 am #

    3 years vakavharirwa not bail. this nature is totally unacceptable
    ngazviende ku remand

    Reply
  5. Vikalo July 4, 2017 at 9:15 am #

    All men do prostitution do not blame uyo. There is nothing wrong with as long as long as mawirirana

    Reply
  6. Chief July 4, 2017 at 9:18 am #

    Kikiki Mutero akanzwa butter kusiya mukadzi mumba kunotsvaga hure mukore uno? He is a fool though matsotsi awa ari wrong. Haazvi pamhi futi he is now naked

    Reply
    • NACIDO RICO July 4, 2017 at 9:55 am #

      Hazvisekanwi izvi babamunini, rimwe zuva tichakuverengaiwo.

      Reply
  7. the year of death July 4, 2017 at 9:23 am #

    boyss!!!

    Reply
  8. NACIDO RICO July 4, 2017 at 9:41 am #

    Thats BAD. WHY MEN ALWAYS GO THERE??? LOOK NOW. I blame our courts for protecting women too much. These whores, i bet my last dollar, they will get punished.

    Reply
    • NACIDO RICO July 4, 2017 at 9:52 am #

      I bet my last dollar these whores WILL NEVER GET PUNISHED.

      Reply
  9. NACIDO RICO July 4, 2017 at 9:48 am #

    Our courts protects women and i will not be surprised to hear of these whores going scot free.

    Reply
  10. NACIDO RICO July 4, 2017 at 10:04 am #

    Its said they were armed with scissors, so, a pair of scissors was to cut the testicles??????!

    Reply
  11. melusi July 4, 2017 at 11:40 am #

    it’s sad for men to go after prostitutes in this age of hiv/aids.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Our Partners:

© 2017 NewsDay Zimbabwe. All Rights Reserved.

DMMA logo