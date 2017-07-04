Mutsvangwa bays for ‘mad dog’ Moyo’s head

WAR veterans’ leader Christopher Mutsvangwa yesterday accused Higher Education minister Jonathan Moyo of abusing his friendship with the late Chief Justice Godfrey Chidyausiku to escape jail over accusations he abused State funds.

BY OBEY MANAYITI

Mutsvangwa told journalists at a Press briefing in Harare that President Robert Mugabe needed to take action against Moyo, describing the Cabinet minister as a “mad dog”.

“We also want the courts to be given latitude and that judgment must be given. Somebody steals (and) he goes to the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) because the man who is in charge of the ConCourt (Chidyausiku) is his friend.

“Now God has His own ways in dealing with such issues (and) that man dies. Now he (Moyo) has gone back to the ConCourt with a proper judge, who is not his friend, and the proper judge says, I don’t want you here because you don’t belong here,” Mutsvangwa said.

Chidyausiku died early this year a few months into his retirement and was declared a national hero.

Moyo and the former Chief Justice worked together on the Constitutional Commission that crafted a draft constitution, which was rejected in a referendum in February 2000.

Moyo is facing charges of abusing State finances at the Zimbabwe Manpower Development Fund and Mutsvangwa said the long arm of the law was catching up with the minister.

Moyo, believed to be a leading figure in a faction of Zanu PF known as G40, is currently locked in bitter verbal exchanges with war veterans, Finance minister Patrick Chinamasa, Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Zimbabwe Defence Forces Commander Constantino Chiwenga.

The heckling is part of the intense infighting within the ruling Zanu PF party over Mugabe’s possible successor.

The war veterans have thrown their weight behind Mnangagwa’s bid to take over from Mugabe.

“There is one minister of government who has literally run amok, shredding every rule book,” Mutsvangwa said.

“He (Moyo) has taken on the army, he has taken on the Judiciary, the Speaker of Parliament (Jacob Mudenda), the Finance minister (Chinamasa), has taken on the Vice-President (Mnangagwa) of the land and the war veterans.

“He is like a mad dog, brawling with everybody, but we are not surprised by the actions of this man.”

Mutsvangwa said former fighters respected Mugabe, but wanted him to take decisive action.

“We ask that Jonathan Moyo should accord him that same respect because he can’t have two measures, double standards where Jonathan Moyo is tolerated and wants everybody else to fall into line,” Mutsvangwa said.

“No, no, no, we are republicans, we are revolutionaries and we are egalitarians.

“We are treated equally and the same standard, which is applied to Jonathan, must apply to everybody in Zanu PF and everybody who is Zimbabwean.”