Mugabe fears another ‘bhora musango’

PRESIDENT Robert Mugabe on Friday betrayed his fear of how the grinding factionalism within the ruling Zanu PF party could cost him in the coming elections, as happened in March 2008.

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO/TATENDA CHITAGU

Addressing thousands of party supporters at a youth interface rally in Masvingo, Mugabe singled out his former deputy and now National People’s Party (NPP) leader, Joice Mujuru, MDC-T leader, Morgan Tsvangirai and Tendai Biti, leader of the People’s Democratic Party, as formations that could hamper his wish to retain the top job he has occupied for the past 37 years.

“I must also refer to nuisance parties NPP, Tendai Biti and MDC. They have no hope of winning, but are simply there to let our supporters vote in protest. There was bhora musango in 2008. Let that not happen again,” Mugabe said.

Mugabe lost the first round of voting to opposition MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai, reportedly due to what has become known as bhora musango, tactical voting in which top Zanu PF officials urged supporters to vote for a ruling party MP and anyone but Mugabe in the presidential election.

Zanu PF is split between two factions: one supporting Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa known as Team Lacoste; and another known as G40 that boasts within its ranks Higher Education minister Jonathan Moyo and Local Government’s Saviour Kasukuwere, as well as Mugabe’s nephew Patrick Zhuwao.

There is a strong belief that Mnangagwa has support from southern and eastern provinces such as Masvingo, Manicaland and Midlands.

“You hear some saying we don’t want to be led by those in Harare. Don’t take heed of tribal statements. I want to assure you that I will not accept divisions on the basis of tribe,” he said.

“The so-called factions must be silenced. If these people don’t like the party they should simply leave. This party was built on the blood and suffering of many.”

Mugabe further lamented: “Masvingo is very important to us, we used to say with Cde Muzenda: one-party State. Now respect and have a good understanding of your MPs. People in the constituency have the right to choose whom they want. Don’t impose candidates. Let them choose their candidates freely”.

Mugabe will represent Zanu PF in the presidential election at 94.

In an unrelated matter, Mugabe mocked the late former National Housing minister, Enos Chikowore for superintending over construction of sub-standard flats.

“Some youth in cities want stands. I told (Zanu PF youth leader Kudzanai) Chipanga that if we keep on giving youth stands in towns they (cities) will be overwhelmed; we do not have such stands. Other countries realised it and started building skyscrapers.

“Here Chikowore tried it. They are there, the flats he built, but they were so sub-standard that a bed cannot go properly through the doors. You have to assemble the bed from inside,” he said drawing laughter.

Chikowore committed suicide in 2005 aged 69.