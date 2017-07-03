Karuru Knox out Swazi

ZIMBABWE…………………. (1) 2

SWAZILAND………………… (0) 1

KNOX Mutizwa came off the bench to make the decisive contribution, as Zimbabwe beat Swaziland at the Royal Bafokeng Sports Palace in South Africa last night, to qualify to the Cosafa Castle Cup semi-finals.

BY HENRY MHARA IN RUSTENBURG, SOUTH AFRICA

The Golden Arrows striker, overlooked in the starting 11, as coach, Sunday Chidzambwa preferred Prince Dube, replaced the latter in the 66th minute and netted the winner 13 minutes later after Felix Badernhorst had cancelled out Ovidy Karuru’s first half opener.

The win means the Warriors will now play Lesotho in the semi-finals on Wednesday.

“The team played well in the first half. We had the game under control and missed a number of good scoring chances.

“We could have easily scored three or four goals in the first half. In the second half, we started badly, and gave away a goal easily.

“It was poor marking by the central defenders. That goal brought Swaziland back into the game. But towards the end we pushed Karuru upfront and attacked and got the winner,” Chidzambwa said.

The veteran coach made two changes to the team that thrashed Seychelles 6-0.

George Chigova reclaimed his position between the posts, while Ocean Mushure, who came into that match as a substitute and netted a brace, also took his place in the first 11 at the expense of Innocent Mucheneka.

Dube was rewarded for a good show in the previous match, where he scored, as he again started as the target man last night.

Zimbabwe were the quickest off the blocks, moving the ball quickly and with much intent. They created chances early on, Dube flashing his header just wide, off a Jimmy Tigere cross.

Moments later, Mitchell Katsvairo’s connection from another delivery from the wings, lacked power and Swaziland goalkeeper, Sibonakaliso Vilakati collected comfortably.

Mushure, playing in a more advanced position, dragged his shot across goal after being released by Dube.

The big moment came in the 16th minute when Karuru side-footed a cross from the right, for his sixth goal of the tournament.

The goal makes him the tournament’s top goal scorer.

On the half hour mark, it should have been two when Dube got behind the defence and beat the advancing Vilakati to the ball, but his header went wide.

Chidzambwa’s men would be punished for the missed opportunities when three minutes into the second half, Badenhorst beat Chigova with a header to equal Karuru’s goal tally.

Swaziland had started the second half, with a bit of momentum.

Chigova then kept his side in the match with a super save to block Bonginkosi Dlamini’s header in the 60th minute.

Substitute Mutizwa restored Zimbabwe’s lead, his glancing header from a Mushure corner beating Vilakati at his near post with 11 minutes remaining.

The Warriors saw out the closing stages in relative comfort, clearing a couple of hopeful crosses by the opponents, and nearly grabbed a third in added on time, but Mushure, voted man of the match, blazed over from a free kick.

Teams

Zimbabwe

G Chigova, E Chipeta, L Chakoroma, J Tigere, H Moyo, G Takwara, O Karuru, O Mushure, R Manuvire (I Mucheneka, 71′), M Katsvairo (T Chawapiwa, 53′), P Dube (K Mutizwa, 66′)

Swaziland

S Vilakati, S Gumbi, M Dlamini, S Malambe, S Ndzabandzaba (S Gamedze, 84′), N Tsabedze, M Lukhele, B Dlamini, F Badenhorst, X Sibandze, P Dlamini (M Shongwe, 79′)