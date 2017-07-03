Government to announce National Competitiveness Commission board

GOVERNMENT will soon announce the National Competitiveness Commission board in line with the National Competiveness Commission Act.

BY TATIRA ZWINOIRA

The Act was signed into law by President Robert Mugabe recently to replace the repealed National Incomes and Pricing Act.

Industry and Commerce minister Mike Bimha told NewsDay on the sidelines of the recently-ended Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce annual congress in Victoria Falls that the board would be announced once the necessary approvals have been done.

“So, we will be announcing that board very soon and the majority of its membership will be the private sector and once they are in place, they will also now be focusing on establishing the secretariat,” he said.

Bimha said the National Pricing and Incomes Commission secretariat will morph into the National Competitiveness Commission, with the difference coming in the operations and the thrust of the commission.

The National Competitiveness Act has mainly two mandates, that is, reducing the cost structures in the country and boosting exports from having goods competitively priced on the global market.

Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa last Wednesday said Zimbabwe’s production costs were considerably higher compared to regional and international players, making local products uncompetitive on the global market.

“The costs of production are mainly compounded by high costs of capital, labour, electricity, transport and logistics. The latest 2016 World Bank Ease of Doing Business Report shows that Zimbabwe’s competitiveness remains low at a rank,” he said.

Standards Association of Zimbabwe head of sales and marketing, Godfrey Dube on Thursday said the key to being competitive was managing the lowest delivery costs.

“The sources of competitive advantage would be superior skills for employees, the people who can really deliver the goods. It is about having superior resources, which are both financial and human capital. It is all about the value chain, the conversion of raw materials into finished products and how they are distributed,” he said.

Dube said business players needed to have something unique to attract buyers from outside the country to buy their products.