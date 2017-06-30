Prince Kaybee for maiden Zim tour

HIGH riding South African house music producer Kabelo “DJ Prince Kaybee” Motsamai is set to make his maiden Zimbabwean tour named after his debut album, Better Days.

BY SINDISO DUBE

The Wajellwa hitmaker will perform at Eden Night Club in Bulawayo on August 12, supported by resident wheel spinners Keezy AM, Kananjo and CP.

One of the club’s officials, DJ Keezy, confirmed Prince Kaybee’s tour.

“Prince Kaybee will be making his first appearance in Bulawayo. This will be our first biggest show in summer. We will be bidding farewell to the cold winter which makes it hard for many to party freely,” Keezy said.

The relatively new musician released his album Better Days in October and it topped the charts across Mzansi. The 12-track album features seasoned artistes such as Dr Malinga, Ziyon from Liquideep, Donald and Thiwe.

The Free State-born DJ first broke into the industry after coming up as the Master of Spin from Mzansi’s music reality show, 1’s and 2’s by SABC 1 last year.

He walked away with more than R10 million in music production, studio recording hardware and software, and a contract to record his own album which he released in October.

His debut album went gold and was awarded Best Dance Album at the MMA15 held in Durban. Better Days was also nominated in 2016 MTV Awards. Prince Kaybee received an award for Best Remix on his single, Don’t Give Up, where he worked with Lady Zamar and Tira during the Metro FM Music Awards 2016.

Prince Kaybee recently released a hit single where he featured Lady Zamar titled Charlotte. The single has been well received by the fans and he recently released a music video.