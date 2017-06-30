Dauda completes Yadah FC move

CAPS United vice-captain Dennis Dauda became the first high-profile signing of the mid-season transfer window period after joining Castle Lager Premier Soccer League debutants Yadah FC yesterday.

BY DANIEL NHAKANISO

The 29-year-old, widely regarded as one of the best central defenders in the domestic Premiership, completed the move just over 48 hours after Caps United suffered a shock 2-0 defeat to Yadah FC at Morris Depot on Tuesday.

Dauda, who was fingered for leading a player revolt at the club over outstanding salaries, was immediately transfer-listed by Caps after his controversial Facebook post hours before the defeat went viral on social media.

In the post, Dauda appeared to express his admiration for Prophet Walter Magaya, who is Prophetic Healing and Deliverance Ministries founder and also the owner of Yadah FC.

Caps United chief excecutive Cuthbert Chitima confirmed Dauda’s departure before allaying fears it would be the beginning of a player exodus at Caps United.

“Yes, I can confirm that Dennis Dauda is now a Yadah FC player from today. We are still in the process of finalising the transfer fee with Yadah. We’ve asked all the players if there’s anyone else who wants to leave and they all want to stay, so I can safely say there won’t be any more players leaving the club,” he said.

Chitima added that they would only finalise new additions at the club after the conclusion of their African Champions League group stages campaign.

“We have made a decision that we will now be concentrating on the remaining African Champions League matches. We’ve got a big game against Zamalek this weekend and on Tuesday, we are supposed to be travelling to Algeria,” he said.

“Our immediate attention is on these games and we will only sit down to discuss potential signings after returning from Algeria.”

Dauda’s departure comes ahead of Caps United’s make-or-break African Champions League Group B match against Egyptian giants Zamalek at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday.