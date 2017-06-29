Jah Prayzah charms mourners

HIGHFLYING musician Jah Prayzah was forced to do a short impromptu performance during the funeral of Inter Africa director Leonard Mukumba’s father’s funeral in Chikwena Village, Makoni South, after he was mobbed by suddenly ecstatic mourners on Tuesday.

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

The musician and his band members who were in the company of Dangamvura/Chikanga legislator Esau Mupfumi had gone to pay their last respects to the deceased, Leonard Mukumba Snr, who died aged 83, but the former ended up as the centre of attraction.

Villagers temporarily shelved proceedings as they gave the award-winning artiste an opportunity to entertain them and he belted out Mdara Vachauya.

The villagers continued to clamour for more until Mukumba intervened to ensure that the burial proceedings could go on smoothly.

The grieving businessman assured the villagers that he would invite Jah Prayzah to perform during the memorial service scheduled to be held after two weeks.

‘’This is a funeral. l know you wanted him to perform, but he is coming next time when we are going to do a memorial service for my father. But thank you for coming to be with us during this sad moment for my family,” he said.

Jah Prayzah and Mupfumi expressed their condolences to the family for its loss.

“I feel sorry for what happened. l know in God we are going to find solace,” the musician said.

Mupfumi said the death was a sad moment: “This is a sad moment for one of our members in the transport sector. We are very sorry for what happened.”

The funeral was also attended by members of the Zimbabwe Transport Organisation led by their chairperson, Samson Nhanhanga, who came in their numbers to commiserate with the grieving family.

Manicaland Provincial Affairs minister Mandi Chimene also attended the burial.