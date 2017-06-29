DeMbare not getting carried away

HARARE giants Dynamos are refusing to get carried away by the purple patch they have hit in recent weeks, after a sluggish start to the campaign and insist struggling Bantu Rovers pose a real threat to their title aspirations.

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

The Glamour Boys host the Bulawayo side in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at the National Sports Stadium tomorrow night.

Dynamos have hit top form which has seen them putting together five wins in five matches and if the abandoned match against Chapungu is factored in, it takes their tally to six wins in succession.

The abandoned match at Ascot Stadium was halted just before the hour mark when the goalpost collapsed, with the Harare giants leading 4-0, and Chapungu have since been charged for the mishap.

DeMbare, who claimed fourth position with 26 points from 13 matches after overcoming Bulawayo City 4-3 last Sunday, will go to the top of the log if the judgment goes in their favour.

However, they have a perfect opportunity to lead the table for the first time this season if they collect maximum points against Bantu Rovers.

But team manager Richard Chihoro said yesterday, Bantu could derail their championship bid.

“They are a major threat. These are the most dangerous teams to face. Form doesn’t count in such games because these teams are more determined when they play us and we will never underestimate them. We know what they can do, so we have a big task at hand,” Chihoro said.

Dynamos will be missing skipper Ocean Mushure (pictured), who is still with the national team at the Cosafa tournament in South Africa. Midfielder Gift Saunyama and forward Quality Kangadzi are also still sidelined by injuries.

However, Dynamos still got the job done without some of their stars on Sunday and tomorrow, they will be banking on the exploits of Cameroonian striker Christian Epoupa, who has scored five goals for the team thus far.