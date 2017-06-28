Diasporans petition SA govt over 2018 elections

SCORES of South Africa-based Zimbabweans yesterday stormed the Zimbabwean embassy in Pretoria, protesting against their government’s refusal to allow them to vote from outside the country’s borders.
BY SILAS NKALA
The protestors initially gathered at the South African government headquarters at Union Building in Pretoria before toyi-toying to the Zimbabwean embassy to present their petition.
In their petition, presented under the banner, #Diaspora Vote, My Right the protestors demanded to be allowed to register and vote in the 2018 general elections.
“The reasons for the march are that the Zimbabwean government should allow and facilitate that all Zimbabwean citizens living here vote within South Africa, allow freedom of speech before, during and after the elections, allow fair and unbiased media coverage of all presidential candidates, stop the various human rights violations by the Zanu PF militia and police, particularly in rural areas during this election period and beyond,” the petition read.
The Diasporans also demanded that the government allows Southern Africa Development Community and international elections observers in the country prior, during and after elections and to respect the will of the citizens of Zimbabwe.
“Zimbabwean government must engage SA Home Affairs department to sanitise the Zimbabwe Special Permits immediately and to ensure Zimbabweans living are treated with human dignity and respect and that special permits are given to Zimbabweans,” the petition which was handed over to the embassy staff read.
Zimbabwe’s ambassador to South Africa, Isaac Moyo and head of Zimbabwe’s consular section in South Africa Batiraishe Mukonoweshuro could not be reached for comment.
Ini ndichakwira bhazi kudzokera kumusha kuno vhota.
My vote must count
The ANC govt is fighting for political survival; it cannot help you. If the Chiwenga et al had been as cowardly and self-centred in the seventies as this generation, this country would still be a colony. I wonder why some young Zimbabweans think outsourcing their political fights to outsiders is the best approach. Come back home and register in your numbers for 2018!
Dzokai kumusha tibatsirane
Yes come back home and fight from here as we are doing!!! I agree they are cowards who want others to to their bidding and fight for them.
First thing we need to register to vote and encourage everyone to vote. Then travel and go and cast our votes. Petitioning powerless people will not help, the real power is in our hands.
This is a viable action that helps a lot. This puts pressure on diplomatic leaders to take action but on the other hand I have a feeling that SA leaders have a phobia against Mugabe. Look at what happened in Lesotho they were quick to jump and restored order in Lesotho but when it comes to Zim they would rather have illegal Zimbabweans facing xenophobia in the streets than restore order in Zimbabwe
Mabharanzi evanhu. Magutisa maGMO eJoni.