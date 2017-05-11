Zimra pounces on Chinese blanket company

THE Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) yesterday reportedly pounced on a Chinese company selling blankets without following the country’s laws, NewsDay heard.
BY TINOTENDA MUNYUKWI
When the news crew arrived at the company’s premises in New Ardbennie, gates were closed while several Zimra vehicles were parked by the entrance.
Oldlock managing director David Xing said he was in a meeting when NewsDay called him for a comment.
“I am sorry I am in a meeting at the moment, I will respond later,” he said.
Reports are that the company had tax issues although others claimed the blankets were not properly declared.
The government issued Statutory Instrument 19 of 2016 removing blankets from the open import licence and requiring importers to have permits.
In 2013 the government introduced Statutory Instrument 174 of 2013 that provides for the payment of 40% plus $2,50 on the importation of blankets.
Zimbabwe has been a heavy recipient of cheap quality blankets that find their way into the country despite the regulations.
A security guard manning the entrance could not disclose the purpose of the visit by the Zimra officials, but confirmed operations had been temporarily stopped and workers sent home.
“I can tell you that at the moment Zimra officials are inside with my bosses and if you want you can contact them for further details, but all I can tell you at the moment is that things are not well,” said the guard.
A witness who was present when the Zimra officials arrived claimed there was resistance from company officials before the revenue collector called for reinforcements.
Thanks to James Maridadi
ziso
just a storm in a tea cup.soon the chinese will be back to old ways.this is just a side show to divert attention because a lot had been said about this issue.obviously they was a top govt official involved or from zimra itself.
innocent paradzayi
These Chines business people are the cause of the liquidity challenges that the economy is facing as they are known to exporting cash outside
NACIDO RICO
These Chinese pple are crooks. They dump their fake pdts in third world countries and its high time we chase them. They are stealing natural resources from Africa and these are bad buddies who need to be shown the exit door sooner than later.
WILLIE
THE CHINESE DONT STEAL,
WHOSE SIGNATURES ARE IN THOSE DIAMOND MINING AGREEMENTS,
I DNT THINK ITS CHENESE SIGNATURES ONLY.
SOME ONE GAVE THEM POWER
Fari
Well said, in typical fashion Zimbabweans quick to point fingers and blame some ‘foreign hand’. Wake up our problem does not lie with anyone from outside, but with selfish, greedy and cruel leadership!
Manditsvara
Zimra should also see what it can do. the whole of Mbare musika tuckshops are not fiscal compliant. Imari irikumboenda pasina kan cent rinouya kuhurumende.
Dawn Vallée
I can remember a day when Zimbabwe used to make its own blankets, enough for everyone. And wasn’t it a state-owned enterprise responsible for that? So why now do we need to import blankets from China?
Yohwe
Aaa vakatora mafactory acho vakangosvikodya mari ndokugara havo until the factories closed. Call it black empowerment. Indigenisation
