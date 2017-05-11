Zimra pounces on Chinese blanket company

THE Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) yesterday reportedly pounced on a Chinese company selling blankets without following the country’s laws, NewsDay heard.

BY TINOTENDA MUNYUKWI

When the news crew arrived at the company’s premises in New Ardbennie, gates were closed while several Zimra vehicles were parked by the entrance.

Oldlock managing director David Xing said he was in a meeting when NewsDay called him for a comment.

“I am sorry I am in a meeting at the moment, I will respond later,” he said.

Reports are that the company had tax issues although others claimed the blankets were not properly declared.

The government issued Statutory Instrument 19 of 2016 removing blankets from the open import licence and requiring importers to have permits.

In 2013 the government introduced Statutory Instrument 174 of 2013 that provides for the payment of 40% plus $2,50 on the importation of blankets.

Zimbabwe has been a heavy recipient of cheap quality blankets that find their way into the country despite the regulations.

A security guard manning the entrance could not disclose the purpose of the visit by the Zimra officials, but confirmed operations had been temporarily stopped and workers sent home.

“I can tell you that at the moment Zimra officials are inside with my bosses and if you want you can contact them for further details, but all I can tell you at the moment is that things are not well,” said the guard.

A witness who was present when the Zimra officials arrived claimed there was resistance from company officials before the revenue collector called for reinforcements.