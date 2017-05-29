‘Health ministry should consult district hospitals when buying equipment’

THE Parliamentary Thematic Committee on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) led by Chief Lucas Mtshane has recommended that the Ministry of Health should consult district hospitals when buying equipment, after it emerged that some of the equipment at public health institutions was unsuitable.

by VENERANDA LANGA

“There is need for the Ministry of Health and Child Care to consult provincial and district hospitals when procuring equipment through the tender system,” read the committee report.

“The committee noted that the procurement of equipment in the health sector is at national level and the Global Fund and has led to purchase of inappropriate equipment in the district and provincial hospitals, a fact reiterated by both doctors of Murehwa and Marondera hospitals. This indicates that there is no consultation between the hospitals, the Ministry of Health and the development partners in terms of procuring equipment.”

In the case of Murehwa District Hospital, the committee noted that an X-ray machine donated from China, has not been installed.

“The Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Health should release funds for the installation of X-ray machines in provincial and district hospitals to avoid referrals and congestion to and in areas as further as Harare.”

The committee also urged the Ministry of Health to engage domestic development partners to assist in funding for X-ray equipment to district and provincial hospitals.

As at February 2017, stocks of vital drugs at district and provincial hospitals were at 36%, essential drugs at 24%, and necessary drugs at 40%. Vital medicines are life medicines which hospitals cannot do without and whose shortages lead to deaths. Unavailability of essential and necessary medicines can cause great discomfort but patients will not die,” the committee said.

The report said Natpharm is affected by liquidity challenges and is owed $27 million by government, resulting in heavy reliance on donors in terms of medicines. The committee recommended that NatPharm should be recapitalised.

