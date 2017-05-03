Rein in Mliswa: Norton councillors

DISGRUNTLED Norton councillors yesterday resolved to engage Local Government minister Savour Kasukuwere and plead with him to rein in their local legislator, Temba Mliswa (Independent), whom they accused of being abusive and interfering with council’s daily operations.

BY XOLISANI NCUBE

Council chairperson Precious Mufahore told NewsDay that Mliswa always threatened them.

“Since he became the Member of Parliament for Norton, council, through its various structures has held several meetings with him with a view to promote and advance developments in Norton, but most of the meetings have ended with threats of violence and physical harm to both councillors and employees,” she said.

The councillors want Kasukuwere to “tame” Mliswa so that he sticks to his parliamentary roles and stop interfering with council’s day-to-day activities.

“We are meeting the minister tomorrow (today) to bring to his attention the challenges we are facing,” she said.

Besides engaging Kasukuwere, the councillors also resolved to engage the police.

Mufahore said Mliswa was giving orders to council workers, in the process creating a dual reporting structure.

“We have resolved that employees of council shall take orders only from council and any other legally defined structures as stipulated by the Urban Councils Act chapter 29:15,” she stated.

Contacted for comment, Mliswa denied the allegations, accusing the councillors of being corrupt and incompetent.

“I don’t run council or get involved in their day-to-day business, but I challenge them to provide service delivery to the people. I represent the people,” Mliswa said.

‘They are just corrupt people who do not want accountability, hence, they are making all the noises.

“I know who is sponsoring them and all the noise that they are doing, but they must know that I will not be intimidated by anything because my mandate comes from the people. I will stand with the people.”