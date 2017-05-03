Grace humiliates Cde Chinx’s second wife

FIRST Lady Grace Mugabe yesterday waded into the family affairs of popular musician, Dickson Chingaira, popularly known as Cde Chinx, declaring that his second wife does not deserve to be accommodated in a house donated to the family by organisers of the Zimbabwe Music Awards (Zima).

BY OBEY MANAYITI

Grace also took a dig at officials responsible for demolishing houses built on undesignated land, saying they deserved to be cursed.

Speaking at the handover of the house in Sentosa, Harare, Grace declared that the property belonged to Cde Chinx’s first wife, Patricia.

She said the second wife, Ntombizodwa, should be happy with what she has now, as she was responsible for the polygamous situation in the family.

“I don’t want to turn my back and leave things in disarray,” she said, describing herself as a judge.

“Cde Chinx, we know that you are not feeling well and sometimes when a person is not feeling well, he or she would not want to be bothered. Sometimes, people will make decisions for you and you wouldn’t want to disappoint anyone.”

Ntombizodwa, who was sitting on Cde Chinx’s left side in the front row, remained stoned-faced as Grace delivered her “verdict”.

“We don’t want to leave this place to hear that people stabbed each other, we don’t want to hear that. Do you agree with me?” she asked people who had attended the function.

“Ntombizodwa, you are junior and you should accept the situation that you created. You created that situation for yourself and if you didn’t like it, you must have objected. This house will be left for Patricia.”

But the veteran musician was not amused by the decision, and took Grace to task, asking if she was going to organise something for his junior wife.

In response, Grace threw the ball back to Zima chairman Joseph Nyadzayo to solve the matter and satisfy all. The otherwise colourful function turned sombre for some, including Cde Chinx’s second wife, while the elder wife’s supporters were engulfed in mirth.

The First Lady then turned the gun on Buhera South MP Joseph Chinotimba (Zanu PF) for posting videos of the bedridden Cde Chinx on social media platforms.

She described the move as inhuman and disrespectful.

Grace also spoke strongly against demolition of structures.

“There are people who are just retrogressive elements, who think of themselves when they get into positions,” she said, describing the demolitions as unfair.

“I always condemn that in no uncertain terms, I don’t want that. You see a person building his house, from foundation up to window level, roof level, but someone comes to demolish it, saying it’s an illegal structure.

“When it was being built, were you not seeing it? Are you saying Zimbabweans, all of us, are blind, we don’t see?

These are the people we should be praying for so that they get cursed because of such cruelty, you know how hard times are. We are all supposed to work extremely hard to eke out a living.”

Grace said demolitions must be fully investigated, with all those implicated brought to book.

Ironically, Grace and her family have been accused of throwing out people on Arnold Farm.

Although she skirted the evictions of over 200 villagers at Arnold Farm to pave way for the expansion of her massive business empire in Mazowe, Grace spoke highly of the land reform programme.

“It was unfortunate that by that time (land reform programme), some were hoodwinked by the detractors and being told that don’t follow (President Robert) Mugabe because that is an election gimmick,” she said.

“They said Mugabe wants to go for elections and wants to win, but who is having the last laugh? It’s Zanu PF.

“We are not stealing anyone’s land. That is what we were meant to believe that we are depriving someone of their land, but no, it’s our land that was taken from our ancestors.

“Sometimes we hear phrases that we never heard during the (Ian) Smith regime that there was no rule of law, there were no human rights and whatever, (but) they were never applied during those days.”

Grace castigated corrupt people bent on enriching themselves.

“Authorities, I hope you take heed. We don’t want you to allocate people land in a dubious manner, in an unscrupulous manner and make people lose,” she said.

The First Lady castigated anti-government protests, saying they do not take the country forward.

“I don’t know if loud protests will contribute anything to nation-building. Action speaks louder than words,” she said.

“What we do is very important and you don’t want to be remembered for leading demonstrations, you don’t want to be remembered that in a street fight, you were the first to throw a punch. As Zimbabweans, let’s know where we came from.”