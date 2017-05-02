Police launch manhunt for Marondera killer cop

POLICE in Marondera have launched a manhunt for a fugitive police officer, Constable Phillip Tichaona Kavhukatema, who fatally shot his boss at Dombotombo Support Unit Base in Marondera on Saturday morning, before he fled with a loaded firearm.

By staff reporter

Kavhukatema is allegedly armed with an AK47 assault rifle.

More details have, however, been revealed about incidences prior to the shooting which occurred when Kavhukatema failed to heed an instruction to surrender his firearm.

According to a leaked police signal from Changadzi to the officer commanding Support Unit, Kavhukatema was part of a team deployed to Agos Farm in Marondera.

He did not surrender his weapon and a fully charged magazine to the Troop Quartermaster, a Constable Rugube and instead surrendered one belonging to a colleague on leave left in his care.

Kavhukatema at about 3:30am on Saturday harshly entered a tent where Sergeant Major James Kazembe and other sergeants slept.

“He asked Sgt Mazinyani where Kazembe was sleeping. His firearm was pointed,” the radio signal read.

Sensing danger, Mazinyane pointed where Kazembe was sleeping and Kavhukatema fired two shots towards his victim. The other shot missed.

Mazinyani diced with death in an attempt to disarm Kavhukatema who fired two more shots as he wrested away the gun and fled.

Kazembe was taken to Marondera Hospital where he was certified dead on admission.

A source at Marondera yesterday said a manhunt for Kavhukatema was underway.

“A report under RRB3160685 was made, different units of police including the dog section lost Kavhukatema tracks,” the source said.

He is said to have been angered by Kazembe who punished him as a disciplinary measure.

He faces murder and attempted murder charges.

Police were by yesterday yet to formally inform the public about the gunman on the loose.

National police spokesperson, Chief Superintendent Paul Nyathi, said he was yet to be briefed about the case that has left residents of Marondera shocked. “I have not been briefed about that, I am at home. I was in Bulawayo,” he said yesterday.