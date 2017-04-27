Byo mayor mourns city engineer

BULAWAYO mayor, Martin Moyo, has said the death of Engineer Mbuthi Gugu Mkwananzi had robbed the city of an illustrious worker, who was committed to transforming the local authority into a world-class city.

BY SHARON SIBINDI

Speaking at Mkwananzi’s burial on Monday, Moyo said the late city engineer had achieved a lot during his short stint at the local authority.

“They say death is a thief and today indeed we see how true this adage is. We have been robbed. The City of Bulawayo has been robbed of an intelligent young engineer, who within a very short period of time made tangible changes to the city’s landscape,” he said.

“As the assistant director responsible for roads, he and his team had put in place a vibrant road rehabilitation programme. While the work to rehabilitate the city’s roads will continue, the late Mkhwananzi leaves a leadership void in the roads branch. As it was difficult to fill his post, his departure has left a vacancy that will be difficult to fill.”

He added: “The city’s roads are one of the critical areas of focus as we seek to transform Bulawayo into a metropolitan city. The recent rains adversely affected our roads and we are working around the clock to repair the damage. It is this mandate that the late Mkwananzi bore on his shoulders. It is a responsibility that demands innovation and diligence, which Mkwananzi displayed during his term of office. My prayer to the Mkwananzi family is that God through the Holy Spirit will comfort you and heal your broken hearts.”

Mkwananzi, who died on April 15, had joined the council last year.