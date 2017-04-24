Shabanie, Harare City share spoils

Shabanie Mine . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0

Harare City . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0

SHABANIE MINE and Harare City shared spoils in a goalless stalemate at Maglas Stadium, a result that will heap more pressure on City coach, Mike Madzivanyika, whose side continue to stutter.

BY MUKUDZEI CHINGWERE

The City Fathers are on false start to the campaign and came into the duel needing maximum points to quickly turn the corner, having drawn their opening match to new boys Yadah before losing the second match to champions Caps United.

As for Shabanie, they had a promising start to their season on their return to the league with a draw and a win against Caps United and Highlanders respectively.

But they were beaten 2-0 by Bulawayo City in coach Takesure Chiragwi’s first match in charge since taking over from Wilson Mutekede.

A draw against a side of Harare City’s calibre is not a masterstroke but should be enough to convince Chiragwi’s bosses that he is the right man to lead the team going forward.

Madzivanyika has had a bad start for the well-resourced team, who have publicly stated their desire to win the championship this season.

“For us it is two points dropped rather than a point gained. Shabanie Mine are the ones who benefited from the result. We played well and we dominated them but we were just unfortunate not to score. We deserved to win this game,” he said.

Chiragwi was happy with a point.

“For us the result is a morale booster going forward. We gained a point and that is positive. We wasted some goalscoring chances that could have won the match,” he said.

City enjoyed the early exchanges with Protasha Kabwe behind most of the meaningful raids into the Shabanie area, and the midfielder being complemented well by new arrivals Malvern Gaki and Pritchard Mpelele.

Shabanie got their first real chance midway through the first half but former Dynamos striker, Farai Mupasiri failed to direct Collin Dhuwa’s cross goal wards with the visitors flat footed.

Mpelele got the best chance of the second half five minutes in, when he found some space but his powerful shot was comfortably saved by Samuel Mafukidze in goals for Shabanie Mine.