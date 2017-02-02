Dobba Don finds new home

AFTER spending almost four years without a permanent music home, award-winning dancehall singer, Dobba Don has signed a one-year contract with a Harare record label, Young Gamez Entertainment.

BY RONALD MAGWETA

Since launching his career, Dobba Don, born Dumalisile Mehlomakhulu, has recorded songs with different labels such as TMG Records, Chill Spot Records and Kenako Music, but he did not have a formal contract with either.

The latest development will see Dobba Don’s music productions being handled under the management of Young Gamez Entertainment.

Speaking to NewsDay, the Mudendere hitmaker said he was happy with his new deal.

“This year promises to be a great year for me with big things in the pipeline, as I seek to take dancehall to another level, eyeing the international stage,” he said.

“I salute my fans and everyone for supporting me in this competitive industry and I promise them more good music.”

Young Gamez Entertainment co-founder, Quazor (real name Augustine Darara) said: “Dobba Don is a talented artiste and we are happy to have signed him at our stable.

“This is not the first time for us to work with Dobba Don, we have worked together on a number of songs that include Send him to Jail off the Zambezi riddim, Freedom Fighters recorded on the Street Livity riddim and Liar on Cold Summer riddim.

“We have big plans for Dobba Don this year, there are some collaborations that have been lined up, but we cannot disclose much for now.”

Famed for his hit songs among them Mudendere and Mukuru, that were sing along tunes, Dobba Don continues to hone his skills with stellar performances at many of his live concerts.

