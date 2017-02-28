Woman kills son-in-law over infidelity

A 37-YEAR-OLD Wedza woman allegedly fatally hit her son-in-law with a hoe after she intervened to rescue her daughter, who was being stabbed by her husband on allegations of having an extramarital affair.

by JAIROS SAUNYAMA

Piwe Chizeya of Mashonganyika village, under Chief Svosve in Wedza, is expected to appear in court this week for killing her son-in-law, Tafadzwa Nyarugwe (33).

Mashonaland East acting provincial police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Tendai Mwanza, was not reachable for comment, but police sources said the incident occurred on February 20.

Allegations are that on the fateful day, Nyarugwe’s wife, Patience Marivasei, left her husband at home, as she visited her sick mother in Mashonganyika village.

Nyarugwe later visited her in-laws’ home and a brawl ensued after he accused his wife of infidelity. He allegedly stabbed her with a kitchen knife, as his two minor children and father-in-law Muchi Mushonga watched.

Mushonga allegedly tried to rescue his daughter, but was overpowered by Nyarugwe, forcing him to rush outside to seek help from their neighbours.

In a bid to rescue her daughter, Chizeya allegedly picked a hoe and struck Nyarugwe twice on the head, as the deceased charged towards her and also stabbed her thrice.

When Mushonga came back in the company of other villagers, Nyarugwe fled from the scene, before his lifeless body was recovered about 200 metres away two days later.

Nyarugwe’s corpse was taken to St Mary’s Hospital in Wedza for post-mortem, while Chizeya and Marivasei were admitted at the same hospital.

Chizeya was later discharged and placed under police custody, while her daughter remained admitted, though she is said to be in a stable condition.