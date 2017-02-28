Machapa tips Caps

FORMER Caps United defender, Oscar Machapa, who is now playing his club football for AS Vita of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) is backing the Green Machine to overcome five-time African Champions TP Mazembe in their Caf Champions League first round qualifier.

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

The big defender, who was part of the Warriors squad that took part at the 2017 African Cup of Nations finals in Gabon, is currently in Harare after he was afforded a break by his club to attend to private matters.

Yesterday he spoke about Caps United’s African Champions League adventure and their chances ahead of the trip to the Democratic Republic of Congo for the first leg clash next week, as the two tussle for progression to the group stages of the tournament.

Machapa admits TP Mazembe are difficult opponents to break down, particularly at home, where several teams have visited and came out with their tails between their legs. He said Mazembe capitalise on the intimate knowledge of their pitch.

“TP Mazembe are a very strong team especially when they are playing at home. What I have observed from the time I have been in DRC is that they are used to their pitch and they play the type of football that suits them when they are at home,” he said. “Most teams have often found it difficult to break them down. But this does not mean they can’t be beaten. Last season we beat them at their home, so they are not invincible. What is important is to have the belief,” he added.

Last season, TP Mazembe failed to make it to the group stages of the Caf Champions League after they were booted out by Morocco side Wydad Casablanca.

Caps United can draw inspiration from that tie, as the Moroccan outfit managed to force a 1-1 draw at the Stade TP Mazembe, where they draw crowds averaging 18 000.

Mazembe dropped to the Caf Confederation Cup, where in the group stages they won all their home matches against Mo Bejaia, Medeama and Tanzania’s Young Africans.

Tunisia’s Etoile du Sahel also managed to force a draw at the Stade TP Mazembe, but the DRC side managed to go through and went all the way to win the tournament.

Machapa, who has also played for Dynamos, believes the draw favoured Caps, who play away first, before hosting their opponents.

“I believe Caps United have a very big chance to go on and beat TP Mazembe. I say this because they are playing them away first and they (TP Mazembe) do not know much about Caps United. By the time they get to know their opponents, it might be too late. So I think Caps United have an advantage of playing them away first,” he said.

Makepekepe progressed to the first round of the prestigious competition on a 2-1 aggregate victory with a laboured 2-1 victory over Lesotho champions Lioli at the National Sports Stadium a week ago courtesy of goals from Simba Nhivi and Ronald Chitiyo. They had been restricted to a 0-0 draw in Maseru.

On Sunday, Lloyd Chitembwe’s men had their confidence boosted by the 3-1 victory over longtime adversaries DeMbare in the ZNA Charity Shield semi-final at the National Sports Stadium.

Chitembwe believes the encounter against Dynamos was worthwhile, as he prepares for the trip to Lubumbashi. He was particularly pleased with the goals they scored in the last two matches against Lioli and Dynamos.