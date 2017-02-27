Queen Vee’s saucy video an instant hit

Model and musician, Vanessa “Queen Vee” Sibanda’s video for the saucy song, Nobody, was released on Friday night — almost a week before the intended date — and quickly accrued over 100 000 YouTube views in less than 24 hours, after the musician posted sexually suggestive images from the video shoot on Facebook last week.

BY KENNEDY NYAVAYA

Viewership of the video outpaced that of Mari Mari, in which Queen Vee featured Zimdancehall chanter, Soul Jah Luv, and has so far garnered around 200 000 views after its release in May last year.

The song, in which a woman boldly expresses her sexual desires, was released about a month ago and its daring sensual lyrics triggered graphic imaginations in the minds of listeners.

Fans’ curiosity peaked when the former Miss Zimbabwe posted pictures from the video shoot by South African production company, Studio Space, a few weeks ago.

The track, which was produced by GtBeats, has been enjoying massive airplay, both locally and regionally.

Queen Vee told NewsDay from her base in South Africa last week that her lyrics reflected what women often felt, but could not express in public.

“I’m a mouthpiece for all the women out there and the song was inspired by two things, which are love and appreciation,” she said.

“In doing what I do and how I do it (in the video), I will also be inspiring so many out there, not just Zimbabweans, but other nationalities, to be proud of who they are and not to be afraid to flaunt what they have.”

Queen Vee is shown in the video sitting on top of semi-dressed men showing dominance, coupled with seductive dance moves and expressions.

Known for high-budget videos, which make it on major channels on the continent, the beauty queen said her investments in her projects were an attempt to build a long-lasting legacy.

“As an artiste, you have to first understand what and why you are doing this. I want to be a legend, I want to be known as that woman that stood for something, while she was doing her trade,” she said.

“I do not just want fame because it comes and goes, but I want to leave a musical legacy, as a female artiste and uplift everyone.”

Queen Vee said her “debut album is brewing”, although she wanted to first maximise on the fan base she had built through the singles she had produced over the years.

This year, the Mari Mari hit-singer is set to launch a foundation for less fortunate girls, as well as embark on a country on wide tour dubbed Back to the Roots Tour, in which she will visit five major cities.