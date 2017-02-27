Chinhoyi Battle fighters’ National Heroes’ Acre reburial shot down

CHIEF Zvimba and war veterans from Mashonaland West province have shot down government plans to exhume remains of the seven famous Chinhoyi Battle fighters for reburial at the National Heroes Acre in Harare, arguing this would distort the history of the country’s liberation struggle.

By Nunurai Jena

The seven — Christopher Chatambudza, David Guzuzu, Simon Chingozha Nyandoro, Godfrey Manyerenyere, Godwin Dube, Chubby Savanhu and Aurthur Maramba — were cornered and killed by the Rhodesian army in 1966, following a heavy exchange of gunfire, a development that marked the beginning of the Second Chimurenga.

Speaking at a heated meeting held at Mashonaland West, Provincial Affairs minister Faber Chidarikire’s offices last week, Chief Zvimba (real name Stanley Mhondoro), said the government should instead manicure the fighters’ graves at Chemagamba Cemetery, and declare it a national heritage site.

The traditional leader argued that Zimbabwe’s history had been distorted on many occasions, adding that the planned exhumation of the remains of the Chinhoyi battle fighters is tantamount to tampering with historical records.

“Respecting a national hero does not follow interring their remains at the National Heroes Acre in Harare,” Chief Zvimba told the meeting, which was also attended by members of the provincial Joint Operations Command.

Provincial war veterans’ leader, Cornelius Muoni weighed in, saying: “The liberation war torch was lit at Chinhoyi and the forebearers should be left to rest in peace where they are. The place should be accorded international significance rather than reburying them at the National Heroes Acre, what is there? These heroes lie where they engaged the enemy and died in battle, so let them be.”

But, Chidarikire defended the planned exhumation, saying this would enable the seven to be buried alongside other national heroes lying at the National Heroes Acre.

Speaking at the same meeting, Fallen Heroes Trust’s chief exhumer, Anyway Chinyanye, said the spirits of the heroes were calling from the graves demanding reburial at the national shrine.

Chidarikire then tasked Chinyanye and his team to consult the heroes’ relatives, prepare a budget for the exercise before the province submits its recommendations on the matter to President Robert Mugabe.