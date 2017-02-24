Zanovhi ropes in Mare on debut album

UPCOMING gospel artiste, Charles Zanovhi, has roped in renowned songstress, Cynthia Mare, on his recently launched 10-track debut album titled Rwendo, to give his first offering a cutting edge that comes with experience.
BY ARTS REPORTER
The album is laden with some Afro-jazz gospel tracks, with Mare joining in the track, Don’t Pass.
Zanovhi (35) said he was excited to secure the services of Mare on his album, after having been a fan of the songstress for a long time.
“I am happy that my debut album is out and having a popular diva like Cynthia featuring in one of the songs is something that makes me happy. We have been friends since 2013, offering her support in her programme since I am into events management. So when I asked her to feature on my album, she agreed. Besides that I love her music,” he said.
Other tracks on the album are Ndadzidza, Tichangoshaina, Zuva Renyu, Ndimi Mambo, Ndiri Parwendo, and Nyarara Kuchema.
Zanovhi released a single track titled Nhaka in 2015 that received fair airplay on local radio.
“I am a devoted Christian and want to share my journey with everyone around me. Christianity is a lifestyle and a journey full of highs and lows and one needs to be encouraged. My music sound is afro-jazz while the content is gospel songs,” he said.
A holder of Marketing and Economics degree, Zanovhi, who is also a keyboardist has worked with musicians like seasoned gospel musician, Kudakwashe Matsatsa and Living Stones as a backing vocalist.
He went solo in 2012 and released his first single in 2015.
Well done Charles, well done. God takes us higher every time. He definately has big plans for you. Remember that song we used to sing; “Ndine murangariro wakanaka wandinawo pamusoro penyu?” Well, it’s manifesting now.