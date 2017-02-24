Zanovhi ropes in Mare on debut album

UPCOMING gospel artiste, Charles Zanovhi, has roped in renowned songstress, Cynthia Mare, on his recently launched 10-track debut album titled Rwendo, to give his first offering a cutting edge that comes with experience.

BY ARTS REPORTER

The album is laden with some Afro-jazz gospel tracks, with Mare joining in the track, Don’t Pass.

Zanovhi (35) said he was excited to secure the services of Mare on his album, after having been a fan of the songstress for a long time.

“I am happy that my debut album is out and having a popular diva like Cynthia featuring in one of the songs is something that makes me happy. We have been friends since 2013, offering her support in her programme since I am into events management. So when I asked her to feature on my album, she agreed. Besides that I love her music,” he said.

Other tracks on the album are Ndadzidza, Tichangoshaina, Zuva Renyu, Ndimi Mambo, Ndiri Parwendo, and Nyarara Kuchema.

Zanovhi released a single track titled Nhaka in 2015 that received fair airplay on local radio.

“I am a devoted Christian and want to share my journey with everyone around me. Christianity is a lifestyle and a journey full of highs and lows and one needs to be encouraged. My music sound is afro-jazz while the content is gospel songs,” he said.

A holder of Marketing and Economics degree, Zanovhi, who is also a keyboardist has worked with musicians like seasoned gospel musician, Kudakwashe Matsatsa and Living Stones as a backing vocalist.

He went solo in 2012 and released his first single in 2015.