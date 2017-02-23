New gospel outfit announces arrival

EMERGING inter-denominational gospel music outfit, Ghetto Praise, has released its debut 15-track album titled Ghetto Praise (Volume 1).

BY TINOTENDA SAMUKANGE

Founding member, Owen Mukazika, told NewsDay that the group was established in 2015 to offer a music experience that cuts across social classes.

“We want to differ from the elitist type of music identified with some modern churches, where only the affluent may fit in. Our main focus is to create a homely environment for everybody especially those from the ghetto,” he said.

The group has incorporated various music genres including hip-hop, dancehall, sungura, Afro-pop, township music and also blended with a dancing outfit such as the ghetto clucks, house, kwaito and traditional dance.

Mukazika said tracks from the album were enjoying generous airplay and that their music has been well-received by gospel music lovers.

“Our album received a tremendous welcome from the day of the launch. We started off by distributing our copies to family, friends and church members. Since then, the response has been overwhelming,” he said.

The album contains four songs from Ghetto Praise Choir and 11 others produced by the group’s founding members Esther Mukazika-Matanga, Naison Mazivisa, Dayton Marasha, Hazel Mkazikah, Kudzai Chimbare, Orion Mtima, Joshua Mtima, Bruce Majonga, Benjamin Musemburi, Desire Mudadi and Dereck Mpofu, who is the producer of the album.

The album carries songs such as Gandanga, which encourages people to stay strong and be able to defeat every stronghold that may try to pull them down from enjoying the goodness of the Lord.