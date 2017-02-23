Ncube blasts Zanu PF’s ‘egocentric patronage system’

MDC leader, Welshman Ncube, has blasted Zanu PF’s “egocentric patronage system” for causing the suspension of government business as the ruling party’s bigwigs channel State resources towards preparations for President Robert Mugabe’s 93rd birthday celebrations.

By KHANYILE MLOTSHWA

Mugabe turned 93 on Tuesday and his main birthday celebrations will be held at Rhodes Preparatory School in Matobo district on Saturday.

Ncube yesterday told Southern Eye that government business was now literally at a standstill because of the event, adding this had been the trend since independence in 1980.

“Just contrast this misappropriation of resources to what Tanzania’s President John Magufuli did, even cancelling an important event as independence celebrations, and allocating the money to issues such as ensuring access to health for the people,” he said.

Ncube added: “It appears as if it is more important to ministers, parastatals and parastatal heads to prove to Mugabe that ‘I am the most loyal, I have done a lot towards your birthday’, than serving the country.

“As long as one understands that to remain at the table of looting, one has to stroke the ego of the leader through raising the status of his (leader) birthday to a State function. We created the monster, which thrives on egocentric praise and this is what we get.”