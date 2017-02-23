Mnangagwa ally charged for Mugabe insult

Former Zanu PF Mashonaland West provincial youth chairperson, Godfrey Tsenengamu, who was early this week arrested following a Press conference at which he called on President Robert Mugabe to step down, is expected to appear in court today.

BY RICHARD CHIDZA

Tsenengamu’s lawyer, Zivanai Macharaga of Mugiya and Macharaga Legal Practitioners, confirmed his client had since been charged for undermining Mugabe’s authority.

“We have been advised by the police that he will appear in court tomorrow (today). He has been charged with subverting a constitutionally-elected government, undermining the authority of the President and conducting a Press conference without notifying the police under the Public Order and Security Act,” Macharaga said.

Tsenengamu earlier in the day also said he was to spend another night in police custody.

“I will sleep in police cells again. The paperwork has been done, they (police) are just politicking now, I will likely appear in court tomorrow at 9am,” he said in a message to NewsDay.

In the aftermath of First Lady Grace Mugabe’s rant at a rally in Buhera last week, Tsenengamu called on Mugabe to step down and allow for Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa to take over. He urged the Zanu PF leader to “stop your wife before we stop her”.

Mnangagwa is locked in a bitter struggle for power with Grace to take over from Mugabe, as the 93-year-old leader’s political career faces its sunset.