Magaya rape trial fails to commence

PROPHETIC Healing and Deliverance Ministries leader, Walter Magaya’s rape trial, which was expected to be heard at the High Court, failed to commence yesterday after it emerged that his Constitutional Court (ConCourt) application challenging the proceedings, was still pending.

BY CHARLES LAITON

According to the High Court roll, the matter was scheduled to run throughout the week under Justice Clement Phiri.

“The trial did not kick off because his matter was referred to the ConCourt and the Magistrates’ Court did not indict him, but removed him from remand pending the ConCourt ruling,” a top official at the National Prosecuting Authority said.

The last time Magaya appeared in court was when he was granted leave by Harare magistrate, Vongai Muchuchuti, to approach the ConCourt to challenge his indictment.

Through his lawyers, Magaya argued he could not be tried over a rape case where the complainant in the matter had voluntarily withdrawn the case.

Magaya’s lawyers could not be reached for comment.