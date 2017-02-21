MDC-T youth leader summoned over 2016 demonstration

MDC-T youth leader, Happymore Chidziva, was yesterday summoned to Harare Central Police Station and charged with organising a violent demonstration that rocked the capital in August last year.

BY OBEY MANAYITI

Chidziva presented himself to the police in the company of his lawyers, Sharon Hofisi and Jeremiah Bhamu.

Bhamu said his client was likely to be brought to court today on a public violence charge.

But, MDC-T spokesperson, Obert Gutu, described Chidziva’s arrest as part of the Zanu PF government’s choreographed crackdown on opposition activists ahead of next year’s general elections.

“He has been arrested in connection with the #MyZimbabwe demonstration that was held on August 24, 2016,” he said.

“This just proves that the Zanu PF regime is delinquent, brutal and evil. Chidziva has got absolutely no criminal case to answer. The regime is in panic mode and they are desperately trying to spread shock and awe amongst the generality of the suppressed and toiling masses of Zimbabwe.”

Earlier, Chidziva described his arrest as political victimisation.

“Surely there isn’t any criminality when one is calling for the restoration of his country’s dignity and identity.

It is because of these calls that I, and many others, find ourselves getting this kind of unfair treatment from the powers-that-be. I am tempted to believe it’s an attempt to silence the youth voice through any means possible regardless. I am not a criminal,” he said.