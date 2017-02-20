Sipepa Nkomo, wife sued over $44 000 loans

PARLIAMENT has filed a combined $44 361 lawsuit against former Water Resources minister Samuel Sipepa Nkomo and his wife, Roselene, over outstanding vehicle loans advanced to them during their tenure as Lobengula South and Tsholotsho North legislators, respectively.

BY CHARLES LAITON

In separate summons filed at the High Court early this month, Parliament claimed $21 719 from Nkomo and $22 642 from Roselene.

The litigation against the couple, comes barely a month after Parliament also issued similar summons against former Masvingo governor, Kudakwashe Bhasikiti and former Energy and Power Development minister Dzikamai Mavhaire, and four other expelled MPs over outstanding vehicle loans debts.

The other former MPs with outstanding vehicle loans include Moses Manyengavana (Highfield West), Bekithemba Nyathi (Mpopoma), Judith Mazhawazhi (Masvingo), Gladys Mathe (Entumbane) and former Albert Mhlanga (Pumula South).

In its declarations filed at the High Court under separate case numbers, Parliament said it entered into loan agreements, where it advanced $35 000 to each of the expelled MPs for the purchase of their motor vehicles.

The august House said it was agreed at the time that repayment of the said loans would be effected through a stop order against their parliamentary allowances and that in the event of each member ceasing to be an MP before the expiry of their term of office through disqualification or imprisonment, Parliament would be entitled to claim the full balance of the loan.

“Pursuant to the terms of the agreement, the plaintiff (Parliament) lent and advanced a sum of $35 000 to the defendant(s) and the defendant(s) purchased (vehicles) on or about the March 17, 2015, the defendants ceased to be Members of Parliament in terms of section 129(1)(k) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe,” Parliament said.

“By reason of the defendant’s disqualification/expulsion from Parliament, the full loan balance is now due, owing and payable to plaintiff.”

All the cited former legislators have since entered their appearance to defend notices.